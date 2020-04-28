Fla. Gov. Desantis plans reopen businesses in “baby steps”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responds to a question at a news conference at the Urban League of Broward County, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is saying that the state will reopen from the coronavirus economic shutdown in “baby steps” and that its regions could reopen at different times and rates.

The governor said Monday that for most people, the reopening’s first phase will not be much different than what they are experiencing now with schools and nonessential businesses closed and people being encouraged to stay home.

He is expected to begin laying out his plans this week as he reviews recommendations from a task force he appointed that looked at reopening various aspects of the economy.