Fla. Gov. DeSantis orders flags to be flown at half-staff at State Capitol to honor Dwain Bradshaw

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — In honor of fallen fire chief Dwain Bradshaw, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags at the State Capitol to be flown at half-staff today.

On Tuesday, DeSantis issued a memo for the flags also to be flown at half-staff at the Escambia County Courthouse in Pensacola, the City Hall in Pensacola, the Bellview Volunteer Fire Station #1 in Pensacola, and the Beulah Volunteer Fire Station #2 in Pensacola.

Read the full memo below:

On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, Fire Rescue District Chief Dwain Bradshaw passed away while on-duty due to a tragic accident. Bradshaw was volunteering as District Chief for Bellview Station and Assistant District Chief for Beulah Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue. He had been volunteering with Escambia County Fire Rescue since the late 1990s and taught volunteer training classes. Bradshaw also served in the Air National Guard.



In honor of Fire Rescue District Chief Dwain Bradshaw, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be immediately flown at half-staff at the Escambia County Courthouse in Pensacola, Florida, the City Hall in Pensacola, Florida, the Bellview Volunteer Fire Station #1 in Pensacola, Florida, the Beulah Volunteer Fire Station #2 in Pensacola, Florida and the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida until sunset. Gov. Ron DeSantis

