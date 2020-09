Fla. Gov. DeSantis holds press conference on Hurricane Sally in Pensacola

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) -- As residents in Okaloosa County communities assess the damage to their homes, businesses and neighborhoods, county leaders are warning of potentially historic river-flooding to come.

Towns like Crestview, surrounded by rivers such as the Yellow and Shoal rivers have declared states of emergency ahead of the river-flooding as they prepare to handle the immense amount of water to come from Alabama through the river system, while former-Hurricane Sally treks northeast.