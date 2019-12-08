Fla. Gov. DeSantis calls for stricter vetting process for allowing foreign nationals into U.S.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for a stricter vetting process of foreign nationals into the U.S. after a gunman opened fire and killed three sailors and injured eight others at NAS Pensacola Friday.

“Foreign military should not be coming here if they hate our country,” DeSantis said. “For us to be bringing in these foreign nationals, you have to take precautions to protect the country.”

DeSantis said he has spoken with U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper about doing a review on the vetting process of allowing foreign nationals into the U.S.

“My sense is more needs to be done,” DeSantis said. “This is something that should not have been allowed to happen.”

The FBI is still trying to determine if the shooter, Mohammed Alshamrani, acted alone or was part of a larger network.

“If you do something like this, we are going to get the answers and there’s’ going to be accountability,” DeSantis said.

