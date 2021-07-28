FL Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes lower tolls for Garcon Point Bridge

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance in Northwest Florida Wednesday morning regarding tolls starting back up on Garcon Point Bridge.

This comes after the Pensacola Bay Bridge recently opened up back and tolls reach up to $5 at the Garçon Point Bridge.

Governor DeSantis says, “Hurricane Sally hit 10 months ago. People started using this bridge more than they ever have.”

The bridge has been vital for Floridians, but other concerns have been brought up over the years.

Florida Rep. Jayer Williamson says, “Not a week goes by… sometimes not a day goes by where I’m not talking about this bridge or I’m hearing about this bridge and these excessive tolls and it comes from single parents, it comes from individuals that use it every day and it comes from business owners.”

Tolls have increased over the past 20 years they brought to attention at the press conference.

In 1999 tolls were only $2 and have now grown to $5 and is something the Governor is wanting to put a haul too.

Gov. DeSantis says, “We need to provide toll relief permanently for people using Garcon Point Bridge… so $5 is just too much for the average of 6,000 drivers who use this bridge every day.”

Adding an immediate change will be made, where toll prices will go down to $2.75 and drivers with a sun pass will drop down to $2.50.

“I’m also asking FDOT to reach a settlement with the trustee and the bondholders to purchase the bridge and transfer control to Florida’s turnpike,” Gov. DeSantis adds.

He is hoping this change will put up to two paychecks back in people’s pockets once everything is official.

The Florida Department of Transportation tells WKRG this should be put into effect in just a couple of weeks.