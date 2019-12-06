FL Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor victims of NAS Pensacola shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The following is a memorandum from Governor Ron DeSantis’ office:

In honor and remembrance of the victims of the senseless act of violence committed at Naval Air Station Pensacola, today, December 6, 2019, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida. The flags shall be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, December 13, 2019.

Please see the below statement Governor Ron DeSantis issued on the Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting:

“We are praying hard for the victims and families impacted by today’s shooting at NAS Pensacola. As a Navy veteran, today hits especially close to home. NAS Pensacola is a special place and these brave warriors who wear the wings come here for flight training to protect and serve our great nation. My administration and state agencies have deployed and will continue to provide support personnel and services to all of the military, civilians and families impacted by today’s senseless act of violence.

“Today’s shooting not only strikes at the heart of Northwest Florida, but for the Navy nationwide and around the world. The response we saw from the deputies at Escambia County Sheriff’s office and active personnel responding to the scene is commendable and lives were saved because of the bravery of those wearing the uniform of the U.S. Navy and our local law enforcement, including from those who were wounded and still worked to help others. Their bravery will not be in vain. We have learned that the shooter was a foreign national in the employ of a foreign service and the government of Saudi Arabia needs to make things better for the victims and they’re going to owe a debt here.”

