FL Gov. DeSantis requests pre-landfall disaster declaration from President Trump

Tallahassee, Fla. – Unedited press release from Governor Ron DeSantis:

Governor Ron DeSantis sent a letter to President Donald Trump formally requesting that he declare a pre-landfall disaster as Florida prepares for Hurricane Dorian. Current forecasts project Hurricane Dorian will hit the East Coast of Florida as a major hurricane, possibly as strong as a Category 4. The Pre-Landfall Declaration request is for all 67 counties in Florida.

“With Hurricane Dorian strengthening, I have sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he declare a pre-landfall disaster for all of Florida’s 67 counties,” said Governor DeSantis. “The trajectory of this storm remains uncertain, and this declaration will provide us with the necessary resources to ensure the state is fully prepared. I am confident the President will grant my request and show his full support for Florida.”

This declaration will provide important resources and assistance from the federal government, as well as free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. To view the Governor’s letter to President Trump, click HERE.

Florida’s entire Congressional delegation wrote a letter to President Trump in support of Governor DeSantis’ request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration in the expectation of Hurricane Dorian. To view the Florida delegation’s letter to President Trump, click HERE.

Today, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 19-190, expanding the state of emergency to include all 67 counties in Florida. Governor DeSantis also visited the National Hurricane Center in Miami, as well as the Emergency Operations Centers in Brevard and Duval counties.

Additionally, at Governor DeSantis’ direction, approximately 2,500 members of the Florida National Guard have been activated, with an additional 1,500 on standby awaiting orders.