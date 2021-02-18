Five streets in Fort Walton Beach to be repaved

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Five streets in Fort Walton Beach will be repaved by the end of March. The city announced Thursday the repaving projects will start in late February.

The streets listed below were identified as areas in most need of repaving this year.

  • Fourth Street alley from Fourth Street SE to Third Street SE – February 22
  • Robinwood Drive NW from Hollywood Boulevard to Leila Place NW – End of February
  • Industrial Street near Fort Walton Concrete – Late February/Early March
  • Intersection of Hughes Street NE and Carson Drive NE – Late February/Early March
  • Temple Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Coral Drive – Mid March/Late March

The majority of the total project cost will be paid for with countywide, half-cent sales tax revenue allocated to the city. The schedules are tentative and subject to change based on weather conditions. Work Zone Traffic Control will be on site throughout the duration of each project, so motorists should use caution when traveling through work zones.

