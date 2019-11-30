Five people injured in 1-10 rollover crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Five people were injured Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10.

A Florida Highway Patrol media release says at about 4:11 p.m., a Dodge Dakota with five occupants were driving westbound on I-10, near Mile Marker 6, in the left lane. The vehicle’s tires briefly left the roadway and went into the grass median, the release said.

The driver, Alexandria Simmons, 18, of Mobile, attempted to correct the vehicle back onto the roadway and lost control. The vehicle flipped and came to a final rest on its roof, FHP said.

All the occupants, including a 1-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries and were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital. Simmons was cited for careless driving.

