Five indicted for murder in Ladarius Clardy killing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted five defendants for first degree premeditated murder for the July 1 shooting death of Ladarius Clardy.

Amos Snowden Jr., Daquavion Snowden, Kobie Jenkins Jr., Timothy Knight Jr., and Terrell Parker were all indicted, according to a news release from the State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden’s office.

In addition to first degree premeditated murder, the Grand Jury indicted the five for attempted first degree premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit first degree premeditated murder.

All defendants are being held without bond. Amos Snowden and Daquavion Snowden are to be arraigned Oct. 29. Jenkins, Knight and Parker have arraignments set for Nov 4, according to the release.

Clardy, a former Pine Forest High School football player, was shot in his car on July 1 after returning home from Kennesaw State University.

Knight and Parker were arrested on Oct. 22.

Jenkins was arrested on Oct. 16.

Amos and Daquavion Snowden were arrested in September.