Five former Wahoos on Twins 25-man playoff roster

Five players who spent significant time this season with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos have made the Minnesota Twins roster for the American League Divisional Series against the New York Yankees. The Twins announced their roster Friday morning ahead of Friday night’s Game One in New York.



2B Luis Arraez made the roster despite suffering what appeared to be a significant ankle injury last weekend when he collided with a teammate while trying to catch a fly ball. Arraez was the Twins leading hitter this year after being recalled in May from Pensacola. He hit .334 in 326 at bats for Minnesota. Arraez began the season in Pensacola where he hit .342 in 38 games.



Four former 2019 Wahoos are part of the Twins 12 man pitching staff for the playoffs. Randy Dobnak is likely to start Game Two or Three of the series. Making his Major League debut in August, Dobnak went 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA in nine games and five starts for the Twins. He went 4-2 for Pensacola in 11 games this summer.



Three other former Pensacola players will be in the Twins bullpen. Brusdar Graterol, who went 6-0 for Pensacola in nine starts before being injured, was called up to Minnesota in late August and pitched in 10 games for the Twins, reaching 100 miles per hour on his fastball on several occasions. Cody Stashak, who appeared in 19 games this summer for Pensacola, pitched in 18 games for the Twins, all in relief. Lefty Devin Smeltzer, who went 3-1 in five games with the Wahoos, is also on the Twins playoff roster. He pitched in 11 games for Minnesota, starting six.



Former Wahoo LaMonte Wade did not make the Twins roster for the Yankees series, but traveled with the team to New York and is eligible to play in case of injury or in future playoff series.

