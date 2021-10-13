Five catalytic converters stolen from Milton plumbing company

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a person involved in stealing five catalytic converters from Amore Plumbing in Milton on Sept. 3.

The sheriff’s office posted a video of the suspect on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers program at 850-437-STOP (7867), download the P3 Tips App, or visit www.srccs.com. Any information reported is always anonymous and could earn you up to $3,000.