First Special Operations Wing Welcomes First Female Commander

Unedited press release from 1st Special Operations Wing

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. – Col. Jocelyn J. Schermerhorn (Skerm-er-horn) will accept command from Brig. Gen. (sel.) Michael E. Conley, as the first female commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing at 9:00 a.m., Monday, June 8.

Conley will continue to lead as the Vice Commander of the Space Operations Command at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

Schermerhorn previously served as the Vice Commander of the 11th Wing, which functions as the host wing to Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington, Md., accommodating five Wings, two Headquarters, over 80 tenant organizations and 60,000 Airmen and families. No stranger to the Air Force Special Operations Command, she also serves as a master navigator with over 3,500 flight hours.

Due to COVID-19 and current social distancing regulations, media will not be permitted on base. The Wing would like to extend a virtual welcome to all media interested in covering the event to join us live on Hurlburt Field’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/HurlburtFieldOfficial/.

For additional information or questions, please contact 2nd Lt Janell Venerable at janell.venerable@us.af.mil or by phone at (850)-884-7906.

