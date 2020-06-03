First responders treated to pizza

CRESTVIEW, Fla (WKRG) — Employees of All in Credit Union in Crestview teamed up with the mayor to show appreciate to the city’s first responders by delivering hot pizza over a three days period. Credit union branch members also included personal “thank you” notes with the special deliveries.

