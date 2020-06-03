CRESTVIEW, Fla (WKRG) — Employees of All in Credit Union in Crestview teamed up with the mayor to show appreciate to the city’s first responders by delivering hot pizza over a three days period. Credit union branch members also included personal “thank you” notes with the special deliveries.
See news release issued by City of Crestview below.
LATEST STORIES
- BREAKING: Moody police officer killed in the line of duty
- First responders treated to pizza
- Heavy police presence near Moody, Ala., hotel
- Peaceful protest in Mobile, demonstrators gather at corner of Airport and Azalea
- Son of retired police captain killed by looters pleads: ‘Step back from what you’re doing’