First replacement deck concrete pour completed for Pensacola Bay Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contractors poured concrete for the first new bridge deck needed to repair the Pensacola Bay Bridge Wednesday, Jan. 13. Bridge decks are the portion of the structure that connects two pier locations to form what is referred to as a bridge span.

Repairing the bridge requires repair or replacement of eight full spans and 14 partial spans. Each full span is 150-feet long, 59-feet wide, and weighs about 2 million pounds. The Pensacola Bay Bridge has a targeted reopening date of March 2021. Once repairs are complete, all four lanes will be open with no load restrictions.