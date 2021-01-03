First large scale COVID vaccinations in Escambia County for some in the general public

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One of the first large scale COVID vaccine distributions in our area is wrapping up in Northwest Florida. Officials with the Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, and other groups distributed up to 500 coronavirus vaccine doses to seniors 65 and up. It’s the first time a select group of the general public in our area was vaccinated. While the event continues until 4 Sunday afternoon, officials stress that you cannot just show up to get a vaccine. Patients had to register in advance for an appointment and there will be other opportunities for vaccinations in the future. The event was quietly assembled in less than a week.

Inside, the Brownsville Community Center was bustling with activity. Patients were moving swiftly from the registration table to the vaccination table. Most people don’t like needles, but Sunday, nobody was throwing away their shot.

“Well I didn’t know it was the hottest shot in town, but I feel good about it. I’m glad I got it done and I’ll be glad when I get the second dose as well,” said teacher Denise Williams smiling through her mask. It’s a shot to get closer to normal.

“I’ll be able to do more and go out, I’ll still be wearing my mask but I’ll be able to mingle a little bit more,” said the recently vaccinated Larry Hixon. You could also think of this as a test run, the state of Florida is trying to see if this location would be a good site for future vaccine events.

“We only had 500 doses so if we did a mass notification it would be chaos, this was a controlled process with registration. People have an appointment time,” said Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore adding that they only had one person miss their appointment in the first two-and-a-half hours of operation. While the vaccine marks a turning point in the pandemic, few are turning away from steps to stay safe.

“I could have it in my nasal cavity and pass it to someone else so I want to protect other people and myself for right now,” said Edward Pleasant. Seniors getting vaccinated today needed an appointment in advance. Unfortunately, in Florida, the vaccine is only available to healthcare providers who have direct patient contact and seniors 65 and up. If you fall into one of those two groups and want a vaccine, health officials need to know you’re out there. You can fill out a vaccine request form here.