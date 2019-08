PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Blue in Pensacola held its first official free flu clinic of the season. Health officials say it’s a good idea to get the shot as soon as possible because it can take two weeks to kick in. Officials also say people over the age of 65 can suffer worse flu symptoms.

Health officials say the flu killed 80,000 people in the 2017-2018 season and an estimated 60,000 last year.

The next free flu clinic will be on September 7th.