BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is under a state of emergency in the face of a 1400 acre wildfire that is still growing.

The wildfire is 20 to 30 percent contained.

Firefighters from all across the Panhandle have been working tirelessly to put out the fires.

For the last 24 hours over 300 firefighters from Bay County and throughout the Panhandle are have been on the ground working to put out the Adkins Avenue fire and the Bertha Road fire.

Officials told News 13 the combination of high winds, dry weather, and Hurricane Michael debris are making it difficult to get the fires contained, but firefighters are doing the best they can.

“You never want to evacuate your home, but because of what they did most of these folks are going to have homes to go back to,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

For the last 24 hours, firefighters have been working to contain two massive fires in the area.

As of Saturday afternoon, The Adkins Avenue fire reached 1400 acres and is 20 to 30 percent contained.

Over in Gulf County, the Bertha Swamp Road Fire has reached 8,000 acres and is 10 percent contained.

“Our guys are working around the clock making sure it doesn’t expand, but as you see the wind is starting to pick up throughout the day and that is a concern with the low humidity and the increase in wind, just really being careful with as far as the wind will take this fire, but just like we have been saying for three years, over three years, with Hurricane Michael debris on the ground, unfortunately, something like this was expected,” Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried said.

Bay, Calhoun, Walton, Gulf and Washington counties are all under a burn ban.

“Between both fires, we are looking at 300 plus firefighters. The vast majority of them are over here on Adkins Avenue fire but there are 10 plus tractor plow units from the Florida Forest Service as well as a lot of resources over there,” Florida Forest Service Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Joe Zwierzchowski said. “We are doing the best we can with what we got. There’s an incredible number of fires in this 7 county area that we are doing everything in our power to manage.”

Officials said they are using all the resources they can.



“Right now we are doing the best we can with what we have got today, but the wind today and the continued dry conditions are making the firefighting extremely difficult,” Zwierzchowski said.

Officials are urging people to not burn anything and to not fly drones which interferes with the aircraft’s ability to assist in fighting the fires.

“Our crews are fully committed to the fires that we have we really can’t afford any more at this time,” Zwierzchowski said.

Governor Ron DeSantis said they also have the National Guard and structural protection fire engines ready to assist if it becomes necessary.

Officials are encouraging people to sign up for emergency notifications on AlertBay at AlertBay.org.

Bay County Emergency Services and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office will also continue to update their Facebook and Twitter.

There you will be able to find information about evacuations and updates on the wildfire.