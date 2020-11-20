Firefighters put out high rise condo fire on Navarre Beach Thursday

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Several fire departments responded Thursday afternoon to a high rise condo fire at Navarre Beach.
The fire was on the 14th floor of the Summerwind Condos. No one inside was injured but a firefighter suffered minor injuries.
There was a large, quick response from firefighters with the Midway Fire Dept., Navarre Beach Fire Rescue, Holley Navarre FD and units from Okaloosa County.
LATEST STORIES:
- Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus
- Dry pattern persists into the weekend, Some storms possible next week
- BIKER DAD REPORT: Remembering a hero and the Magical Christmas Toy Run
- Can the Saints defense rise to the occassion with Brees out again?
- Trump calls Michigan legislative leaders to White House