Firefighters put out high rise condo fire on Navarre Beach Thursday

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Several fire departments responded Thursday afternoon to a high rise condo fire at Navarre Beach.

The fire was on the 14th floor of the Summerwind Condos. No one inside was injured but a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

There was a large, quick response from firefighters with the Midway Fire Dept., Navarre Beach Fire Rescue, Holley Navarre FD and units from Okaloosa County.

