Firefighters battling 3-acre fire in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters from the Florida Forest Service and local fire departments responded to wildfire early Sunday morning on the 6500 block of East Bay Boulevard (County Road 399) in the Midway area of south Santa Rosa County.

One structure was threatened during the early stages of the fire. Two tractor/plow units were able to get a security line around the home as local fire departments provided structure protection.

The fire is 60 percent contained at an estimated three acres. Crews have a line around the entire fire and will remain in the area throughout the day to monitor the fire.

Smoke will linger for some time along East Bay Boulevard and drivers are urged to use caution in the area if they encounter smoke on the roadway. Drivers should treat it as fog, use their low-beam headlights and slow down. If visibility gets bad, drivers should pull safely off the roadway and wait for conditions to improve.





