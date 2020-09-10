Firefighters battle two-building blaze in Laurel Hill

LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters have controlled a fire involving two out-buildings that were fully engulfed on Millside Road in Laurel Hill. No injuries have been reported.
LATEST STORIES
- Alabama middle School student arrested for allegedly having handgun
- VP Mike Pence addresses cadets at Virginia Military Institute
- Florida bars can reopen Monday at 50% capacity, state announces
- Chiefs, Texans join for moment of unity before NFL’s kickoff game
- Alabama Census response ranks last in nation, deadline is Sept. 30