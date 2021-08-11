Firefighters battle massive blaze in South Walton

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a large home in Inlet Beach, South Walton Fire officials said Wednesday.

The incident began shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of Watch Tower Lane in Inlet Beach.

“Please stay clear of the area and be cautious of first responders working!” officials wrote on Facebook. ” This is a fully-involved fire and a heavy presence is on scene at this time. The fire has affected surrounding structures, we’re unclear of the severity of the impacts.”

We will have much more on this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories