PHOTOS: Firefighters battle early morning apartment fire

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An apartment complex in Fort Walton Beach caught on fire early Saturday morning.









The Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District responded to the fire at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Heavy fire was coming from the roof of the 16-unit apartment complex at 940 Ashley Lane. Firefighters rescued a person from a second-floor balcony.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by a Florida State Fire Marshal. No firefighter injuries were reported.

OCW crews are still on scene of an early morning structure fire. The 16 unit appartment complex at 940 Ashley Lane in… Posted by Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District on Saturday, November 2, 2019

