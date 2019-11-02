PHOTOS: Firefighters battle early morning apartment fire

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An apartment complex in Fort Walton Beach caught on fire early Saturday morning.
The Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District responded to the fire at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Heavy fire was coming from the roof of the 16-unit apartment complex at 940 Ashley Lane. Firefighters rescued a person from a second-floor balcony.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by a Florida State Fire Marshal. No firefighter injuries were reported.
