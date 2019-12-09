Fire kills 15 pets in DeFuniak Springs, Fla.

Northwest Florida

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- An early morning fire in Defuniak Springs destroys a home and kills all the pets inside.

It happened Sunday morning on Brookside Drive. Walton County Fire Rescue arrived on scene to heavy smoke and flames.

A double-wide trailer was consumed in flames and is now being considered a total loss, but that’s not the only loss.

Officials say seven dogs, seven cats, and a bird died inside the home. However, no people were hurt in this fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

