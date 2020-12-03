Fire destroys truck on side of I-10 in Okaloosa County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- You're invited to the Grand Opening of the Pet Resource Center at Pensacola Humane Society on Thursday, December 10 between 10 am and 4 pm. It's a project three years in the making.

The Pet Resource Center is dedicated to providing low cost or free services to pet owners who are struggling to keep their pets in the home and out of the shelters. Some of these services include:

Pet Resource Center817 Beverly ParkwayPensacola, FL 32563,