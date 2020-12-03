Fire destroys truck on side of I-10 in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire near the 52 mile marker on Interstate 10 westbound Wednesday night found a fully engulfed pick-up truck. There were no reports of injuries.
