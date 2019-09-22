Fire damages Escambia County paint and body shop; firefighters rescue dog

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A fire in Escambia County damaged a paint and body shop and a vehicle Saturday night. Escambia County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Dan Brask says firefighters responded to the fire at Alley Kats Paint and Body at 11:54 p.m. Saturday. The business is in the 1800 block of W. 9 Mile Road.

The fire was isolated to one side of the building, and firefighters were able to salvage the rest of the building. No injuries were reported, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog that was in the office. Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations is investigating the cause of the fire.

