Fire damage puts Pensacola recycling on pause

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Recycling for City of Pensacola Sanitation customers is on hold after a fire damaged the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority’s Materials Recycling Facility, according to a Monday news release.

That facility on Beulah Road in Cantonment, Fla. was damaged in a July 15 blaze.

Customers’ tan cans will still be collected, according to the release, but the contents will not be recycled at this time.

ECUA said in an email with WKRG News 5 that they do not yet know when the facility will be back online, but they do hope to have an update by the end of the week.

