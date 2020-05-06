Fire crews fighting large wildland fire in Escambia County, FL

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire-Rescue crews are battling a large wildland fire near Hurst Hammock Road, Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department says the fire has spread over 100 acres near the 5800 block of Hurst Hammock Road.

Hurst Hammock Road has been closed near Beulah Road. Beulah Road is open.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Seminole Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service are assisting.

This is the third wildfire we have reported Wednesday. The Five Mile Swamp fire has been burning for about 2 days, forcing evacuations in the area. Crews are also battling a fire near the Fish River Marlow in Baldwin County.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories