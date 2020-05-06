Fire crews fighting large wildland fire in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire-Rescue crews are battling a large wildland fire near Hurst Hammock Road, Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department says the fire has spread over 100 acres near the 5800 block of Hurst Hammock Road.

Hurst Hammock Road has been closed near Beulah Road. Beulah Road is open.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Seminole Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service are assisting.

This is the third wildfire we have reported Wednesday. The Five Mile Swamp fire has been burning for about 2 days, forcing evacuations in the area. Crews are also battling a fire near the Fish River Marlow in Baldwin County.

