Fire boat capsizes while trying to rescue people from another capsized boat

Northwest Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) – On Monday morning, Destin Fire crews were attempting to rescue people from a capsized boat when their own boat capsized. Rough waters made it difficult to get into the Gulf of Mexico. Luckily, everyone from both boats were rescued with no injuries.

