Fire boat capsizes while trying to rescue people from another capsized boat

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Innisfree Hotels announced Monday the company will donate up to 6,300 room nights to frontline medical professionals leading the fight against COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, Innisfree will make rooms available without charge to doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other frontline medical staff who need a place to sleep, recharge or isolate from their families through the end of May, according to an Innisfree media release.