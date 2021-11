OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) responded to a fire Nov. 13 at Vinny McGuire’s restaurant in Destin.

Deputies encourage residents to use caution when driving on Highway 98 and if possible, avoid the area until the fire is handled.

The OSCO and Destin Fire Rescue are on scene.