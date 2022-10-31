PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire rescue responded to a fire at 9:15 a.m., Monday at Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road.
Crews say the fire started in the attic of the building.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured in the fire.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
