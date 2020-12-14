Fire at Dogwood Place in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multi-family dwelling at the 1700 block of Dogwood Place in Pensacola on Sunday around 1:57 PM.
Flames were visible to two of the four units on arrival. The flames were brought under control around 2:33 PM. The two units were considered a total loss.
After investigation the fire was discovered to be started by unattended burning candles. The family pet did not survive and the two adults are being taken care of by the Red Cross.
LATEST STORIES
LATEST STORIES
- Extra security in place after shots fired near Mobile elementary school
- Ice Flyers prepare for unique 2020-21 SPHL season
- Kane Wommack excited for return to Mobile, ready to lead the Jaguars
- Monarch butterfly may get Endangered Species Act protections as extinction crisis deepens
- Presidential electors in Alabama to cast votes at Noon