Fire at Dogwood Place in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multi-family dwelling at the 1700 block of Dogwood Place in Pensacola on Sunday around 1:57 PM.

Flames were visible to two of the four units on arrival. The flames were brought under control around 2:33 PM. The two units were considered a total loss.

After investigation the fire was discovered to be started by unattended burning candles. The family pet did not survive and the two adults are being taken care of by the Red Cross.

LATEST STORIES

LATEST STORIES