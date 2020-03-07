Fines doubling in Florida for blowing through school bus stop signs

State Senate unanimously passes measure, previously approved by the Florida House

Fines are going up in Florida for those who illegally pass a stopped school bus displaying a stop signal.

The Florida Senate Friday unanimously approved “The School Bus Safety Bill.”

The bill doubles fines, from $100 to $200, for those going through a school bus stop sign. If there is a second violation within five years, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles may also suspend the offender’s driver’s license for 6-12 months. The bill also raises the penalty from $200 to $400 for passing a school bus on the side where children enter and exit the vehicle. The DHSMV may also suspend the offender’s driver’s license for 1-2 years, if there is a second violation within five years.

“Drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus are either in a hurry or just don’t understand the variables of the law; either way, this is a reckless act that endangers Florida’s children,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, for AAA in Florida.

A AAA survey of Floridians shows 89% of people in the state support the bill.

According to DHSMV, in Fiscal Year 2018-2019, 3,760 traffic citations were issued for failing to stop for a school bus or passing a stopped school bus.

