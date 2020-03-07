Fines doubling in Florida for blowing through school bus stop signs

Fines are going up in Florida for those who illegally pass a stopped school bus displaying a stop signal.

The Florida Senate Friday unanimously approved “The School Bus Safety Bill.”

The bill doubles fines, from $100 to $200, for those going through a school bus stop sign. If there is a second violation within five years, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles may also suspend the offender’s driver’s license for 6-12 months. The bill also raises the penalty from $200 to $400 for passing a school bus on the side where children enter and exit the vehicle. The DHSMV may also suspend the offender’s driver’s license for 1-2 years, if there is a second violation within five years.

“Drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus are either in a hurry or just don’t understand the variables of the law; either way, this is a reckless act that endangers Florida’s children,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, for AAA in Florida.

A AAA survey of Floridians shows 89% of people in the state support the bill.

According to DHSMV, in Fiscal Year 2018-2019, 3,760 traffic citations were issued for failing to stop for a school bus or passing a stopped school bus.