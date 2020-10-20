Final pickup for Hurricane Sally debris in Pensacola scheduled for Nov. 16

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The final pass for Hurricane Sally debris collection in Pensacola is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16. Residents should place any remaining debris curbside before Nov. 16, or it will not be collected.

City of Pensacola Sanitation crews and contractors are continuing curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Sally, collecting over 9,733 loads totaling 426,424 cubic yards since collection began on Monday, Sept. 21.

The first pass for yard debris collection is expected to be completed today, Tuesday, Oct. 20. The second pass will begin tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 21.

59 contractor crews and 11 city crews are working on debris collection throughout the city.

The city is reminding Pensacola residents to not place yard debris in plastic garbage bags. Yard debris should be placed curbside either loose or in paper bags.

In order to remove debris as efficiently as possible, the city is requesting residents to separate debris into six categories on the curb:

Electronics such as televisions, computers, stereos, phones and DVD players.

such as televisions, computers, stereos, phones and DVD players. Large appliances such as refrigerators, washer/dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters and dishwashers.

such as refrigerators, washer/dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters and dishwashers. Hazardous waste such as oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies and compressed gas.

such as oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies and compressed gas. Vegetative debris such as tree branches, leaves, logs and plants.

such as tree branches, leaves, logs and plants. Construction debris such as building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture and plumbing.

such as building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture and plumbing. Household garbage such as bagged garbage, discarded food, paper and packaging (Garbage should be placed in your black garbage bin).

Debris should not block the roadway and should avoid trees, poles, and other structures.

