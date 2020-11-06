Final Hurricane Sally debris pickup in Pensacola scheduled for Nov. 16

City of Pensacola residents are reminded that the final pass for Hurricane Sally debris collection is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16. Residents should place any remaining debris curbside now for collection since not every location will receive pickup on Nov. 16.

City of Pensacola Sanitation crews and contractors are continuing curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Sally, collecting over 11,945 loads totaling 517,316 cubic yards since collection began on Monday, Sept. 21.

The public’s patience is appreciated as crews work through every neighborhood in the city to collect the significant amount of debris generated by Hurricane Sally. Approximately 59 contractor crews and 11 city crews are currently working on debris collection throughout the city.

City of Pensacola residents are reminded not to place yard debris in plastic garbage bags. Yard debris should be placed curbside either loose or in paper bags.

In order to remove debris as efficiently as possible, City of Pensacola Sanitation is requesting that residents separate debris into six different categories on the curb:

Electronics such as televisions, computers, stereos, phones and DVD players.

such as televisions, computers, stereos, phones and DVD players. Large appliances such as refrigerators, washer/dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters and dishwashers.

such as refrigerators, washer/dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters and dishwashers. Hazardous waste such as oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies and compressed gas.

such as oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies and compressed gas. Vegetative debris such as tree branches, leaves, logs and plants.

such as tree branches, leaves, logs and plants. Construction debris such as building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture and plumbing.

such as building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture and plumbing. Household garbage such as bagged garbage, discarded food, paper and packaging (Garbage should be placed in your black garbage bin).

Debris should not block the roadway and should avoid trees, poles, and other structures. The public’s patience is appreciated as crews work diligently to remove debris as safely and efficiently as possible.

LATEST STORIES