‘Fill the Mayflower Event’ to be held in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Manna Food Bank is hosting another food drive event starting Nov. 22 in Pensacola.

Manna Food Bank is asking residents to help “fill the Mayflower truck” with non-perishable canned goods. The food drive helps Escambia and Santa Rosa County residents in need, according to a news release from the Manna Food Bank.

It is the non-profit organization’s “largest multi-day food drive of the year,” according to the release.

Residents are encouraged to donate:

Canned Fruit in 100% Juice (16 oz. and smaller)

Canned Mixed Vegetables (16 oz. and smaller)

Chicken and Tuna (canned and pouches)

Oatmeal (boxes of single-serve packets)

Peanut Butter (1 lb. jars and individual cups)

Microwaveable Dinners (e.g. Hormel Compleats)

Canned Beans

Manna cannot accept:

Rusty or unlabeled cans

Perishable items

Homemade items

Non Commercial canned or packaged good

Alcoholic beverages

Items that have been used or opened

If you cannot make a food donation, Manna is also accepting monetary donations.

$25 will feed one senior citizen for five days and $50 will provide 30 meals for one child.

Here’s how the event works:

Residents will drive to the Manna food event with their donations in their trunk. Volunteers will then unload the donations and take them to the Mayflower Truck. Residents do not have to leave their vehicles.

The event will be held Nov. 22 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cordova Mall near 9th Avenue between Red Lobster and Chili’s.