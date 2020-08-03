Fiesta Pensacola postponing Pensacola Seafood Festival to November

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Fiesta Pensacola is postponing the Pensacola Seafood Festival to Nov. 6-8 out of concerns of COVID-19.

“Fiesta Pensacola has closely reviewed the CDC, city of Pensacola and statewide recommendations regarding events and COVID-19. Based on current recommendations, the Pensacola Seafood Festival, scheduled for September 25-27, has been postponed to November 6-8,” Fiesta Pensacola stated in a press release.

Some festival changes include a modified layout to accommodate increased spacing between vendors, more sanitizing stations throughout the parks, and a smaller entertainment stage featuring local bands.

Additionally, Fiesta Pensacola is establishing protocol for increased, routine cleaning and disinfection of all dining areas and beverage booths. Masks and social distancing are also recommended.

For the latest updates, visit fiestapensacola.org or pensacolaseafoodfestival.com .

