Fiesta Pensacola postpones 71st annual Fiesta Days Celebration to 2021

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Because of the impact of COVID-19, Fiesta Pensacola has been postponed until next year.

The 71st Fiesta Celebration, originally scheduled for July 15-25, will be rescheduled for June 2-12, 2021.

“The safety and wellbeing of our Fiesta family and the greater Pensacola community remains our first priority,” said Rocky Parra, president of Fiesta Pensacola.



“We convened a vote of the Executive Board members and made a recommendation to the Fiesta Foundation Board of Directors to postpone until next spring,” Parra said. “The Foundation accepted our recommendation, unanimously.”

For the latest updates, please visit the Fiesta Pensacola website at: fiestapensacola.org.

