Fidelis Park closed for makeover

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Fidelis Park is now officially closed through February of 2020 while it undergoes improvements. Santa Rosa County officials say changes are being made after hearing ideas from residents.

The county sent out a news release with an artist rendering of the new playground. The popular park will be equipped with a new restroom and picnic shelters. Renovations are also in the works for the existing basketball court, baseball field, and tennis courts.

Fidelis Park is located at 13774 Hwy 87 N in Jay.