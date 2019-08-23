Fidelis Park closed for makeover

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Fidelis Park is now officially closed through February of 2020 while it undergoes improvements. Santa Rosa County officials say changes are being made after hearing ideas from residents.

The county sent out a news release with an artist rendering of the new playground. The popular park will be equipped with a new restroom and picnic shelters. Renovations are also in the works for the existing basketball court, baseball field, and tennis courts.

Fidelis Park is located at 13774 Hwy 87 N in Jay.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar