FHP: Wrong-way DUI jeep collides with truck hauling flammable gas

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A crash that could have been a lot worse kept a portion of a major roadway closed for hours early Sunday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way on US-90 Eastbound over the Escambia Bay when the jeep crashed into a truck hauling methanol gas. Thankfully there was no leakage of the highly flammable, toxic fuel. One lane of the roadway was already closed for repairs.

The wrong-way jeep driver was arrested and charged with DUI. The suspect’s name has not been released. He was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail and identified by FHP as 32-year-old Kwame Anyika from Pensacola. The report says neither the driver of the jeep nor the truck driver was injured. The crash kept a lane closed for more than three hours. The incident was reported at 2 Sunday morning.