FHP: Woman injured after tires, grill fall off utility trailer

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was injured when tires and a grill were knocked off of a trailer on a large boom truck.
The truck was backing up in the entrance of the Dubuisson Trailer Park with a small utility trailer loaded with old tires and a BBQ grill. While backing up, the vehicle struck a parked utility trailer with a woman standing next to it. The collision knocked the pedestrian over and the tires and grill fell out of the trailer landing on her.
The woman was transported to Baptist Hospital with minor injuries and the man driving was cited for improper backing, suspended license, no registration and no proof of insurance.
