FHP: Woman found dead off Mobile Highway after hit-and-run

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman’s body was found off of Mobile Highway.

FHP says its initial investigation shows the female pedestrian was “violently” hit by a car either early this morning or last night. The exact time is unknown.

The woman was found down off the roadway near Mobile Highway and Houston Avenue. Mobile Highway is closed at that intersection as of 1:45 p.m.

FHP is looking for a 2004-2005 blue Mustang, which should have damage to its right side, including the passenger side mirror and headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP.