FHP: Vehicle flees scene after striking 59-year-old woman in Escambia County, Fla.

Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Troopers say a 59-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene Sunday morning on Saufley Field Rd. in front of St. Anne Catholic Church.

Troopers say the vehicle was located in a ditch a few miles north on Blue Angel Pkwy. and the driver
fled on foot.

This crash is still under investigation

If anyone has any information, please contact The Florida Highway Patrol, or crimes stoppers.

