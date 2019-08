DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) - A Destin couple had quite the surprise early Sunday morning when a man broke into their home. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office, the homeowners found a barefoot man standing in a room of their house, tangled in drapes with a window frame wrapped around his waist.

This happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday on Sibert Avenue.