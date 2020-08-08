FHP: Two teens hit by pickup on County Road 95A

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol reports two teens were hit by a pickup truck while walking along County Road 95A.

According to FHP around 1 AM the Ford F-150 was driving south on CR 95A when the driver hit the two teen boys on the shoulder of the road.

One was teen was seriously injured while the other only suffered minor injuries.

This accident is currently still being investigated by FHP and WKRG News 5 will provide more information as it becomes available.

