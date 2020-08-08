FHP: Two teens hit by pickup on County Road 95A

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Florida highway patrol 2_355687

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol reports two teens were hit by a pickup truck while walking along County Road 95A.

According to FHP around 1 AM the Ford F-150 was driving south on CR 95A when the driver hit the two teen boys on the shoulder of the road.

One was teen was seriously injured while the other only suffered minor injuries.

This accident is currently still being investigated by FHP and WKRG News 5 will provide more information as it becomes available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories