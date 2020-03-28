FHP: Two dead after fatal crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash that has left two dead on Saturday.

Two vehicles collided head-on, both travelling on State Road 20. The drivers were identified as 68-year-old Steven George and 31-year-old Rolando Brown.

After colliding, a third vehicle travelling down the same road hit the back of George’s vehicle causing it to overturn on its left side. The driver of that vehicle; Leonardo Chapman, 58, sustained no injuries.

The case is still under investigation.

