FHP: Tractor trailor fire extinguished on I-10 Exit 12

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a tractor trailer engulfed in flames on I-10 Exit 12.

The incident happened at approximately 11:33 a.m. FHP say the fire has been extinguished, however outbound lanes are closed.

The inside lanes are still open to traffic. A tow truck is en route to the scene.

