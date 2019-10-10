FHP: Suspect flees scene of accident in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help finding a car involved in a hit-and-run late last month.
On Sept. 30, the vehicle depicted in the photo above was involved in a collision on Massachusetts Avenue at Market Street in Pensacola. The suspect vehicle collided with a Lexus LS450, pushing it into the back of a Nissan Rogue. The driver of the Nissan Rogue was injured in the collision.
The vehicle fled the scene without rendering aid or making a report and was last seen heading south on Market Street.
FHP urges anyone having information about the vehicle or its driver to contact Trooper C. J. Knowles at 850-484-5000, *FHP (347) on your cell phone, or your nearest law enforcement agency.
