FHP: Suspect flees scene of accident in Pensacola

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help finding a car involved in a hit-and-run late last month.

On Sept. 30, the vehicle depicted in the photo above was involved in a collision on Massachusetts Avenue at Market Street in Pensacola. The suspect vehicle collided with a Lexus LS450, pushing it into the back of a Nissan Rogue. The driver of the Nissan Rogue was injured in the collision.

The vehicle fled the scene without rendering aid or making a report and was last seen heading south on Market Street.

FHP urges anyone having information about the vehicle or its driver to contact Trooper C. J. Knowles at 850-484-5000, *FHP (347) on your cell phone, or your nearest law enforcement agency.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories