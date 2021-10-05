FHP seeking tips in deadly pedestrian hit-and-run

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 24-year-old Gulf Breeze man is dead after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, and now the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is seeking any information that could lead to the location of that vehicle.

The traffic report says the man was hit at about 4:22 a.m. on Oct. 1 on County Road 399 (East Bay Blvd).

FHP does not have a vehicle description but says the vehicle possibly has front-end damage that might be consistent with crashing into a pedestrian.

Call Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers (850-437-STOP), *FHP, or the Florida Highway Patrol, Troop A – Pensacola office at 850-484-5000 if you have any information.

