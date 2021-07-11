FHP searching for hit-and-run driver after vehicle crash kills walker from Fort Walton Beach

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol are looking for a hit and run driver after a 39-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning. According to a report from the FHP, the victim was walking along US 98 on the National Seashore on Okaloosa Island when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle did not stay at the scene.
There’s no description of the vehicle. The victim is described as a 39-year-old man from Fort Walton Beach. Troopers responded to the crash after 3 am Sunday. Troopers say the suspect’s vehicle should have damage to the front end, possibly the bumper. Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at 850-484-5000 or Crime-stoppers.