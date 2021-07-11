FHP searching for hit-and-run driver after vehicle crash kills walker from Fort Walton Beach

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The 4th of July is America’s Independence Day, a celebration of freedom. That was last week. This morning we’re talking about internal freedom. Nena Nimit with the Meditation Center of Alabama joins us to talk about mental freedom--what is that?

Guest: Mental freedom is a state of being free from our thoughts and emotional afflictions. It is not a state of having no thoughts but instead not being controlled by them. The realization that our thoughts are not true or false but can be harmful or helpful. We sometimes act on our judgments and misperceptions, causing us to speak and act in a way that brings unnecessary suffering to ourselves and loved ones. Mental freedom is being able to step back and have an awareness of this reality of life. You can imagine that your mind is like the wide-open spacious skies and your thoughts are like clouds just passing through the sky. Just observe and allow your thoughts to come and go and come back to the spacious skies. And when we can access this state of mind we will feel more light, spacious, and free, and a sense of inner peace and well-being will arise.